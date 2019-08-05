Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Upped Position by $55.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Anheuser Inbev Adr (Call) (BUD) Valuation Rose, Exane Derivatives Decreased by $51.68 Million Its Holding

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Anheuser Inbev Adr (Call) (BUD) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 393 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Anheuser Inbev Adr (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 1.18M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 5.15 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,108 shares. Moreover, Greylin Investment Mangement has 1.08% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 57,220 shares. Susquehanna Llp has 1.62M shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 0.7% or 141,470 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.24% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Myriad Asset Ltd has 0.08% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 10,000 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.01% or 3,981 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca reported 19,368 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 236 shares. D E Shaw And holds 101,159 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thomasville National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 13,478 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26B for 21.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde (Call) by 1,289 shares to 2,473 shares, valued at $3.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 19,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex (NYSE:TFX).

