Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; Pixelworks (PXLW) Holder S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Its Stake by $727,418

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 363,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The hedge fund held 166,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 529,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.0341 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6759. About 47,537 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 23/05/2018 – AirTV Incorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 14/03/2018 Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study ldentifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 33.64M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 billion, up from 31.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.09M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mondelez Has Growth Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hills Commercial Bank & stated it has 32,381 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Transamerica invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Argent Comm reported 46,439 shares. First Merchants Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,020 shares. Cwm Lc holds 10,417 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,071 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 39,214 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sky Grp Ltd Liability reported 23,853 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Lc holds 3,884 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A has 31,416 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 3,943 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.42% or 1.00M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund has 30,040 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PXLW shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 15.88% less from 11.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 27,937 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 59,700 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 59,507 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Axa reported 13,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 49,081 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 120,674 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 10,877 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 213,469 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 1.68M shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 37,907 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 79,789 shares. Millennium Ltd Com invested in 8,200 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,468 activity. DEBONIS TODD bought 10,000 shares worth $29,665.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32,300 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).