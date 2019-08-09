Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Raised Its Holding by $50.51 Billion; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, American Money Management Trimmed Position by $626,960

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 487.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.88B, up from 207,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 104,805 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 7,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,432 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 13,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 20,781 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon slides as earnings, revenues disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Ins Com invested 2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Norinchukin National Bank The owns 1.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.07 million shares. Community Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 8,785 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 19,974 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc holds 4,095 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust accumulated 0.39% or 32,572 shares. Atria Invests Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grand Jean Capital Management reported 2,961 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 185,244 shares stake. At Bancshares reported 37,296 shares stake. Ssi Investment Inc holds 0.04% or 6,406 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.17% or 51.93M shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company reported 45,477 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 1,046 shares to 35,444 shares, valued at $2.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,782 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Co Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Williams Jones Assoc reported 10,657 shares. Bellecapital Limited owns 5,999 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 5,882 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Finemark Fincl Bank has 0.44% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 152,372 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 66,728 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 24,088 were reported by Sky Invest Gp Limited Company. Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 13,947 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 66,572 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Communication owns 175,805 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Winch Advisory Service Lc holds 43 shares. Cipher LP holds 0.11% or 27,841 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp has invested 4.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.