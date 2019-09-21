Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Position by $347,150 as Stock Rose; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) by $391,128

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 275,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86M, up from 269,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 151,316 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11M, down from 155,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 45,467 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings.