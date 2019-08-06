Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Capital International Investors Upped Position by $2.24 Million as Valuation Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $3.12 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 8.16M shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 45,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 21.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10B, up from 21.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 9.49 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 3.03 million shares to 64.93M shares, valued at $140.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc A Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 76,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 10,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Weik Capital Mgmt invested in 36,545 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Wafra, a New York-based fund reported 401,188 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 13,130 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fin Svcs invested in 1,722 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 1.14% or 674,123 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Llc reported 39,765 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 1.05 million shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 6,807 are owned by Wendell David Associates Inc. 102,108 are held by Moors Cabot. Tctc Holdg owns 202,368 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Susquehanna International Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 24,591 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 318 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day for August 5, 2019: Nike, Inc. (NKE) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.