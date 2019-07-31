Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Philadelphia Trust Company Has Raised by $328,300 Its Holding; Tiverton Asset Management Cut Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) Stake by $442,494

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,594 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 12,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 5.50M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,104 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 20,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 1.06 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.54 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (RGRX) by 148,279 shares to 1,721 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 116,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,651 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

