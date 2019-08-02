Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $713,293; Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Position in Eog Res (EOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 7.89 million shares traded or 130.22% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 41,702 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 56,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 9.15 million shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 1,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley has invested 0.97% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 73,409 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 42,261 shares. Moreover, U S Invsts has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,496 shares. Covington Capital Management has 0.51% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.31% or 277,554 shares. South State owns 7,742 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisors Inc has 0.87% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). S&Co Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,750 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 112,846 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Colonial Advsr holds 0.11% or 6,160 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 0.05% or 5,254 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.55% or 900,020 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,794 shares to 217,141 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,629 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. 10,945 shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P., worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares to 26,640 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).