Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position Held by South State Corp; Columbus Circle Investors Maintains Holding in Mastercard (MA)

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 6.06 million shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 13,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 273,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.36 million, up from 259,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $12.76 during the last trading session, reaching $270.6. About 6.16M shares traded or 88.30% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Continues to Fall: When Will the Bleeding Stop? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 3 Stocks Are Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,721 shares to 37,669 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,912 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.16% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 19,972 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability owns 23,434 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,845 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs accumulated 1.04M shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.86M shares. 1,000 were reported by Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Point72 Asset LP holds 0.03% or 110,600 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com holds 25,272 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.6% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 13,780 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 14,152 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.41 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 140,027 shares to 33,794 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,024 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Lc, California-based fund reported 1,065 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd owns 333,036 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Llc has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wallace Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Com stated it has 435,258 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Marshfield Associate stated it has 6.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 33,959 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Junto Capital Mgmt LP owns 1.94% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 143,165 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Crescent Park Management LP has 4.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 100,048 shares. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2.44 million shares. Altavista Wealth invested in 7,015 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 137,265 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.