Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding Has Raised by Bp Plc; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Increased by $13.88 Million Its Position

Bp Plc increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 1.67M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 73,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,939 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.70M, up from 114,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.01. About 12.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 70,700 shares to 183,500 shares, valued at $51.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 50,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 127,053 shares. Mrj Inc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,688 shares. Tci Wealth invested 6.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset Management invested in 2.15% or 14,601 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 2.55% stake. Wedgewood Ptnrs Incorporated reported 645,699 shares stake. Colrain Capital Ltd holds 25,127 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. 700,000 are owned by Highfields Management Limited Partnership. 21,908 are held by Peddock Advisors Ltd. Moreover, Capital City Fl has 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,243 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 122,159 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5.15 million are owned by Raymond James & Associates. Altfest L J stated it has 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,547 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of stock was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 155,000 shares to 588,000 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco H Spon Prf (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru holds 11,997 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division holds 10,872 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hills Bancorporation Trust stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peoples Services Corp holds 0.54% or 21,319 shares. 12,668 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory Svcs. Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0.34% or 301,072 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree owns 4,212 shares. Rbo And Ltd Llc reported 213,498 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,020 shares. 8,388 were accumulated by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Regentatlantic Limited Company invested in 0.39% or 112,519 shares. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ftb Advisors Inc reported 8,539 shares stake. Gam Holdings Ag owns 157,996 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4.30M shares.