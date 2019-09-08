Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed Holding; Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Knowles (KN) Position by $1.18 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 71.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 69,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 166,505 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 96,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 1.08 million shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc analyzed 297,844 shares as the company's stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares to 14.31M shares, valued at $584.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 106,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd..

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Hershey Looks Alluring on Strong Brands and Savings Plans – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48M for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.