Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Its Stake by $14.59 Million as Stock Rose; Glenview Capital Management Holding in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Has Boosted as Shares Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 4.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.56M, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 6.80 million shares traded or 55.01% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 25/05/2018 – Indivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 08/05/2018 – Endo International’s 1Q Loss More Than Doubles; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 28/05/2018 – Camurus AB: Camurus announces NDA resubmission of weekly and monthly buprenorphine depots to FDA; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 12/03/2018 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations at ENDO 2018

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 4.08 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 170,725 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 12,727 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 60 shares. Moreover, Bowling Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 24,513 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Shelton Mngmt owns 162 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 34.61 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 771,470 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 300,132 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 13,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 3.54 million shares.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC softens view on Endo in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Endo (ENDP) Loses 35% in a Year: Can It Turn Around in 2018? – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman’s Specialty Pharma Pair Trade: Sidelined On Endo, Bearish On Mallinckrodt – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 196,252 shares to 980,589 shares, valued at $268.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: CB, MMC, MDLZ, APC, XEL – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Takes Minority Investment in Uplift Food Start-Up – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,350 shares. Addenda Inc owns 88,935 shares. 1,000 are owned by Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Liability. First Financial Corp In has 21,579 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.53M shares. Zeke Ltd Co stated it has 27,565 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 39,347 shares stake. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated holds 130,381 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schaller Invest Gp Inc reported 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 435,718 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 32,050 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 2.56 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,894 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation invested 0.46% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares to 193,483 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 151,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).