Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased Its Position by $14.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased Position by $2.29 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 2.48M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 97.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 765,771 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2018 Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Shares for $5,218 were bought by McAvoy John. Cawley Timothy bought 54 shares worth $4,776. OATES JOSEPH P bought 6 shares worth $518. On Sunday, March 31 Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,615 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 90 shares. RESHESKE FRANCES had bought 1 shares worth $85.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 52,800 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 71,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 4,168 shares. New York-based Adirondack Research Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alliancebernstein LP owns 550,264 shares. Fil Ltd reported 21 shares stake. 8,516 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.12% or 163,012 shares. Farmers Bancorp reported 6,426 shares stake. Iberiabank owns 41,699 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.15% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alexandria Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 8,565 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.71 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc owns 3,304 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barnett & has 236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 862,209 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.18% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) by 64,340 shares to 154,316 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.