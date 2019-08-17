Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $423,164; Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined While Fishman Jay A LTD Decreased Its Holding by $724.95 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24B, down from 73,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 8,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 55,628 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 46,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 675 shares to 19,746 shares, valued at $2.61B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 117,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 23,674 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Pure Fincl Advisors has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 16,109 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 34,948 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.34% or 1.36M shares. Hendley & Com reported 0.12% stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Intll holds 118.43 million shares. Personal Advisors, California-based fund reported 736,065 shares. Signaturefd owns 43,437 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 13,122 are held by Spc. Architects has invested 0.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt owns 31,173 shares. Moreover, Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,921 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Oppenheimer Inc holds 53,321 shares. Gru reported 0.11% stake. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 166,510 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.25% or 2.42M shares. Blackrock invested in 0.2% or 89.95 million shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pitcairn invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.27% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bp Pcl has invested 0.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.7% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Btim accumulated 12,987 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16,235 shares to 198,902 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 10,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,846 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Ltd (NYSE:PNR).