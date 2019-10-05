Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Miles Capital Has Upped Stake; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Kidder Stephen W Cut by $644,490 Its Holding

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 169.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 23,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 37,145 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 13,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 63,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, down from 67,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Rides on Strategic Acquisitions and Strong Business Model – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ATTO or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow, S&P 500 mark worst start to a quarter since 2008 financial crisis as recession fears accelerate – MarketWatch” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Named to Working Mother 2019 “100 Best Companies” List – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,940 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 264,108 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited stated it has 88 shares. Logan Mngmt Inc has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management reported 10,900 shares. Altavista Wealth has invested 0.52% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 16,963 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Acg Wealth invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 2.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.37 million shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 60,281 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). South State holds 0.75% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 39,229 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Lc owns 12,440 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 45,181 shares.