Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Strategic Financial Services Has Lifted Stake in Community Bk Sys (CBU) as Shares Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 174,265 shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 269,073 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 260,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 4.58 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Community Bank System Inc (CBU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) At US$65.63? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

