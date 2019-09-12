Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Capital World Investors Has Increased Stake; Stockbridge Partners Cut Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding by $73.20 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 244.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 13.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 19.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 billion, up from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 3.29M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 338,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 229,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.61 million, down from 568,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $258.93. About 140,775 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.03 million shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $80.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 306,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,823 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.99 million for 59.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35M shares to 9.34 million shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

