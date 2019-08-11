Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $978,775; 13D Management Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Decreased by $2.41 Million as Share Price Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22M shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table)

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 19,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 59,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 78,261 shares to 113,537 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares to 881,457 shares, valued at $20.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

