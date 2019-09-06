Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Reaches $56.32 52-Week High; Shorts at RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (RAFLF) Lowered By 1.53%

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) had a decrease of 1.53% in short interest. RAFLF’s SI was 1.84M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.53% from 1.86 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18356 days are for RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF)’s short sellers to cover RAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.692 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) hit a new 52-week high and has $59.14 target or 5.00% above today’s $56.32 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $81.22 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $59.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.06B more. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 437,140 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.22 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 22.05 P/E ratio. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.76% above currents $56.32 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.43% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,885 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Com holds 1.38% or 119,548 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.05% or 120,617 shares. Holderness Com holds 12,468 shares. 25,371 are held by Bbva Compass Bank & Trust. Princeton Port Strategies Llc owns 68,152 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.06M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 203,484 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,801 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 249,995 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4.52 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.42M shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 6.44M shares stake.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 22.71 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Raffles Medical Group Ltd engages in the medical clinics operation and other general medical service businesses primarily in Singapore. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings. It has a 23.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship hospital is Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers services, including emergency, cancer, children and women care, traditional Chinese medicine, counselling, dental, diabetes and endocrinology, dialysis, ear nose and throat, eye, family medicine, fertility, health screening, heart, internal medicine, international patients services, neuroscience, pain management, rehabilitation, radiology, Japanese clinic, orthopaedic, skin and aesthetics, surgery, urology, and nuclear medicine services for inpatients and outpatients.