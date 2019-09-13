Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Reaches $54.48 After 4.00% Down Move; Shorts at CD PROJEKT SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTGLF) Lowered By 18%

The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.20M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources ChiefThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $78.57B company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $52.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MDLZ worth $3.14 billion less.

CD PROJEKT SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OTGLF) had a decrease of 18% in short interest. OTGLF’s SI was 4,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18% from 5,000 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 21 days are for CD PROJEKT SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OTGLF)’s short sellers to cover OTGLF’s short positions. It closed at $65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “CD Projekt: The Price Is Not Right – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “CD Projekt S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 27, 2019 is yet another important article.

CD Projekt S.A. engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; and The Witcher Adventure Game, as well as online multiplayer games. It has a 182.58 P/E ratio. It also distributes digital videogames through online channels directly to individual users; and its games for various hardware platforms using traditional distribution channels and digital distribution platforms.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.97 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.30% above currents $54.48 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez Gains From Pricing Strategies, Input Costs a Worry – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.