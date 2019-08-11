Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Forms $54.69 Double Top; Last Week Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Coverage

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) formed double top with $56.88 target or 4.00% above today’s $54.69 share price. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has $78.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle has $59 highest and $52.5 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is -5.89% below currents $59.24 stock price. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. IBC maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Sunday, June 23. IBC has “Buy” rating and $59 target. See Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Raymond James Na holds 55,011 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stack Fin Management stated it has 357,057 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.84% or 17,475 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 272,847 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation invested in 4.03% or 128,256 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank accumulated 0.07% or 11,120 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dorsey Whitney Communications Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 9,768 shares in its portfolio. Agf Inc invested in 2.92M shares or 1.64% of the stock. Weik has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cetera Ltd invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nomura Holding Inc reported 0.01% stake. 82,449 are owned by Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability. Csat Advisory Lp reported 92 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 7.88% above currents $54.69 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 1.40 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $14.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

