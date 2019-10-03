Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Analysts See $0.62 EPS; Iradimed (IRMD) Shorts Lowered By 6.47%

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) had a decrease of 6.47% in short interest. IRMD’s SI was 514,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.47% from 550,200 shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s short sellers to cover IRMD’s short positions. The SI to Iradimed Corporation’s float is 10.42%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 31,041 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD)

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $0.62 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. MDLZ’s profit would be $894.13M giving it 21.96 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Mondelez International, Inc.’s analysts see 8.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 1.78 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $244.17 million. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. It has a 32.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold IRadimed Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.39 million shares or 35.49% more from 2.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 2,314 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt L P reported 273,962 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 15,684 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 21,585 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Hm Payson owns 4,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Llc owns 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 920 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 2,751 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital invested in 0% or 48,957 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 390,592 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 10,885 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 16,663 shares. Connors Investor invested in 0.03% or 12,771 shares. Northern holds 73,296 shares. 771,677 were reported by Atria Invests Limited Liability.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.53 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Pcl owns 0.4% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 199,000 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 4,140 shares. Cannell Peter B & invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Opus Group holds 12,270 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank owns 24,204 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fin Partners invested in 194,992 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 32,197 shares. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 7,501 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.44 million shares. 260,378 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sun Life Inc invested in 1,168 shares. South State Corporation has 1.34% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma has 5.63M shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Ltd has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

