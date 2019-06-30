Mondelez International Class A (MDLZ) Holder Adams Express Company Lowered Its Holding by $8.61 Million; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stock Value Rose While Gabelli Securities Has Cut Its Holding

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 23.38 million shares traded or 486.54% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. Class A (MDLZ) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 175,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, down from 420,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 17,635 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Loeb Prns holds 0% or 675 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt reported 6,105 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company reported 0.16% stake. Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) stated it has 1,260 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.3% or 601,800 shares. Winfield Inc stated it has 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sumitomo Life invested 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bowen Hanes And stated it has 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1,578 were reported by Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.08% or 508,034 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 907,249 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 145,100 shares to 197,000 shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp Com by 36,600 shares to 342,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd Shs (NYSE:TVPT) by 153,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:NAVG).

