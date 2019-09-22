Mondelez International Cl. A (MDLZ) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Cooke & Bieler LP Increased Its Air Lease (AL) Stake

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 887,040 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.67 million, up from 858,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 326,000 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Cl. A (MDLZ) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 12,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 740,466 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.91 million, down from 752,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Cl. A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.45 million shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,185 shares to 524,194 shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

