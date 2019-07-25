Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Rbo & Co Lowered Its Holding by $3.22 Million; As Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Share Price Declined, Summit Securities Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $435,000

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 3.87M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 2.38 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares to 164,597 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 4,246 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 19,788 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Management Lc reported 0.09% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 170,739 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peoples Financial Services holds 21,319 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 4,057 shares stake. Wafra reported 401,188 shares stake. Holderness reported 12,468 shares. American & Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,112 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 7,845 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stearns Fincl Services Gp invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gotham Asset Management holds 177,591 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation has 15,341 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 7,002 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 38,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,800 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Management Ltd Company reported 86,237 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 447,976 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 497,900 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 300,041 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kepos Lp stated it has 1.00 million shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 149,820 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 552,703 shares in its portfolio. Westchester Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.23 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 23,840 shares. Ancora Advisors holds 13,019 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Trust holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 4.71% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,115 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.