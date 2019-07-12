Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shares Rose While Rbo & Co Cut Its Holding; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Declined, Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Stake by $6.67 Million

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 6.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 820,488 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J invested in 4,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grassi Inv, a California-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt invested in 0.55% or 16,852 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 20,898 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 0.05% or 23,284 shares. 165,968 are held by Middleton And Incorporated Ma. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Com has invested 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.73M shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.6% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Psagot House Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,521 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 310,154 shares. 2.42M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Dodge And Cox invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amica Mutual Insur Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).