Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shareholder Rbo & Co Decreased Stake; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowered Pulte Homes (PHM) Position by $354,402

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (PHM) by 74.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 13,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,484 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 3.08M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 4.17M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $222.12 million for 9.95 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 65,101 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bessemer Group owns 475 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank & reported 0% stake. 157 are held by Earnest Prtn Lc. Blackrock has 20.80M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amp holds 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 257,680 shares. Raymond James Advsr invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Norinchukin National Bank The reported 48,392 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,822 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 124,970 shares. Twin Cap Inc holds 282,430 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 0.01% or 5,017 shares. 101,865 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Llc.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust (EMB) by 6,976 shares to 180,262 shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Fincl Bank owns 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 49,868 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited has 0.26% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 641,049 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 20.81M shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 79,032 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 8,060 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest owns 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.11 million shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt accumulated 19,223 shares. 31.84M are held by Lindsell Train. Old Point Tru & Financial Ser N A invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.24% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Smith Salley & Assocs reported 10,963 shares. Dana Inv Advisors owns 346,546 shares. Btim Corporation holds 12,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,218 are held by Baldwin Investment Limited Co. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 6.10M shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $815.60 million for 24.36 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.