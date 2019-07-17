Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shareholder Rbo & Co Trimmed Its Holding; Park Circle Co Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake as Market Value Rose

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $204.31. About 9.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 3.19M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.09 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.09 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).