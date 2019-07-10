Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shareholder Rbo & Co Has Trimmed Position by $3.22 Million; David R Rahn & Associates Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $527,688; Market Valuation Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 3.10M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,284 were accumulated by Smith Salley. Counselors owns 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 322,615 shares. Central Bancorp Trust holds 2.02% or 47,489 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt has 5,603 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 149,477 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,409 shares. 28,615 were reported by Reliant Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Da Davidson accumulated 469,028 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gideon Advisors holds 14,964 shares. Avenir invested in 1.82% or 90,170 shares. Moreover, Connors Investor Ser Incorporated has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oarsman Cap Inc reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zwj Inv Counsel holds 131,243 shares. Mengis Inc reported 41,196 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,164 are owned by First Business Fincl Serv Inc. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atlanta Capital Mngmt Com L L C owns 1.22 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Montecito National Bank & accumulated 0.19% or 12,335 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.78% or 402,774 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 199,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,705 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 7,396 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc reported 6,115 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Ltd Co accumulated 18,161 shares. 9,086 are held by Everett Harris And Communication Ca. Burney holds 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 5,723 shares. M Secs owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,864 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.