Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shareholder Rbo & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.22 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder First Dallas Securities Lifted Its Position by $614,553

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 53,786 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt stated it has 29,243 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 182,901 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 15.93 million shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.07% stake. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 4,372 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. International Sarl reported 1.14% stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,205 shares. Td Limited Liability Company has 249 shares. Atria Investments Lc invested in 21,573 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt stated it has 1.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,059 shares. Tremblant Cap Gru holds 3.57% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares to 155,928 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Panagora Asset Management holds 1% or 591,809 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley invested in 0.09% or 1,674 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,135 shares. Papp L Roy reported 3,341 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Company has 11,147 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 74,570 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 9,495 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 2,124 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 5,340 shares. 49,754 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd. Strs Ohio reported 536,544 shares.

