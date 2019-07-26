Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shareholder Rbo & Co Decreased Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $375,580

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $33.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1940.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.73 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Cap Mgmt LP owns 600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Westwood Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,843 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.44% or 4,000 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Co reported 8,454 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has 1.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 151,910 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 2.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.71% or 37,120 shares. Mckinley Ltd Liability Co Delaware holds 3.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 27,749 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 67,070 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 8,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc holds 4.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 659 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Investment Management stated it has 107,000 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va has 57,613 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Schulhoff & Comm invested in 0.87% or 32,475 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc stated it has 75,946 shares. Motco reported 0.53% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4.65M shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Com invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 209,450 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.33% or 35,034 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 45,987 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 157,996 shares. 31.84M were reported by Lindsell Train. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has invested 2.76% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares to 164,597 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reg by 17,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).