Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Rbo & Co Cut by $3.22 Million Its Position; Levin Capital Strategies LP Raised Holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by $2.45 Million

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 3.75M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 59,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 122,638 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 63,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 177,387 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q Rev $501.6M; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirmed Its Guidance for 2018; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.79 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

