Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Position in Perficient (PRFT); Scharf Investments Cut Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $24.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 478.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 140,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 29,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 105,739 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 142,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,687 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.95 million, down from 968,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $193.8. About 226,392 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd holds 66,495 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 227,542 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 2,876 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 4.95M shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 67,083 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Falcon Point Cap Ltd Company reported 124,354 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 11,386 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Parkside National Bank And holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 16 shares. 404,499 are held by Geode Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 57,289 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 115,866 shares to 105,008 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 112,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,848 activity.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A May to Forget – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Perficient’s (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Momo Is ON for Computer Services Stocks – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for April 17th – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares to 27,904 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 71,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).