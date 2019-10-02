Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Perficient (PRFT) Stake by $5.78 Million; Stock Price Rose; Granite Constr (GVA) Position Has Increased by Hcsf Management Llc

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 100.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 169,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 339,783 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, up from 169,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 311,486 shares traded or 16.35% up from the average. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 346,361 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold PRFT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.98 million shares or 3.97% more from 27.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 70,165 shares. 35,100 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 39,106 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Sei Investments invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Bessemer Inc reported 94,900 shares. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 724,042 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Com reported 46,320 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). State Street Corporation has 1.08M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 132,660 shares stake. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 54,133 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $24,997 activity.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 71,538 shares to 76,924 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 44,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,067 shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Perficient Digital Recognized as First Adobe Solution Partner Globally to Achieve Marketo Engage Specialization – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Perficient (PRFT): Time to Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Perficient Announces Partnership With St. Louis Blues – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Picks for Q4 After Three Solid Quarters of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PRFT vs. GIB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Parkside Bank And Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Franklin Resources Inc holds 812,365 shares. Syntal Capital Prns has invested 0.26% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The Colorado-based Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.78% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 240,000 shares. Fagan Assoc owns 8,385 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 7,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 500 shares. 745,641 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 202,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability has 103,639 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.09% or 10,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Jigisha Desai also bought $28,330 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Monday, August 12. $11,744 worth of stock was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. Larkin Kyle T also bought $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Friday, September 6. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EGBN JE GVA VAL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jorge A. Quezada Joins Granite as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE: GVA Investor Lawsuit against Granite Construction Incorporated announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Granite Construction Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Ranks No. 1 in Highway and Mining Markets in 2019 ENR Sourcebook – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.