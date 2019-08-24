Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Moog (MOG.A) Stake; Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stake

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) stake by 35.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS)’s stock rose 2.35%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 420,000 shares with $25.05M value, down from 652,000 last quarter. Varonis Sys Inc now has $2.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 241,594 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Moog Inc (MOG.A) stake by 33.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 27,775 shares as Moog Inc (MOG.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 111,817 shares with $9.72M value, up from 84,042 last quarter. Moog Inc now has $2.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 327,250 shares traded or 127.01% up from the average. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.24% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested in 20,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Associate owns 9,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 4,297 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% or 361 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Davidson Kempner Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 37 shares. 18,645 are held by Principal Financial Gru. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,859 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication invested in 0.01% or 13,200 shares. Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.39M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 13,855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 168,976 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 28,800 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Varonis Systems has $9000 highest and $70 lowest target. $80’s average target is 14.73% above currents $69.73 stock price. Varonis Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by DA Davidson.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Aimmune Therapeutics Inc stake by 223,000 shares to 1.96M valued at $43.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 3.70M shares and now owns 5.97 million shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was raised too.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Varonis to Present at the DA Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Varonis Systems Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moog Reports Third Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moog Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Moog Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 23,607 shares to 12,724 valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) stake by 257,141 shares and now owns 476,287 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) was reduced too.