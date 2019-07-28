Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Its Position in Moog (MOG.A) by $2.39 Million; Cleararc Capital Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 27,775 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 111,817 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 84,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 261,851 shares traded or 95.90% up from the average. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 6.06M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 30,240 shares to 104,480 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 535,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,308 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,270 shares to 31,462 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

