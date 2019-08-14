Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Its Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Position; 3 Analysts Covering The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) stake by 95.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 81,545 shares as Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)’s stock rose 14.57%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 166,985 shares with $2.31M value, up from 85,440 last quarter. Fly Leasing Ltd now has $534.97M valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 60,090 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5

Among 3 analysts covering Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weir Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WEIR in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) on Thursday, May 9 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, April 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 2000 target in Monday, May 20 report. See The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) latest ratings:

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.34 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 858.33 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.