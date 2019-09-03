Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped By $1.71 Million Its Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Position; United Natural Foods (UNFI) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) stake by 39.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 74,210 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 263,367 shares with $6.18M value, up from 189,157 last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc now has $2.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 643,162 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 96 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 86 reduced and sold their stakes in United Natural Foods Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 47.27 million shares, down from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Natural Foods Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 54 Increased: 65 New Position: 31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Bandwidth Inc stake by 8,720 shares to 9,733 valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) stake by 28,650 shares and now owns 130,813 shares. U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 5.09% above currents $23.79 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Capital One on Wednesday, August 21 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $423.74 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Valueworks Llc holds 4.86% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. for 549,070 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.56 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Llp has 2.13% invested in the company for 5.67 million shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Management Inc has invested 0.73% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 137,668 shares.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37 million for 2.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.