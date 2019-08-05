Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding By $1.58 Million; GEOX SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (GXSBF) Shorts Lowered By 0.31%

GEOX SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) had a decrease of 0.31% in short interest. GXSBF’s SI was 1.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.31% from 1.90 million shares previously. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 35,170 shares as American Assets Tr Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 0.39%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 254,158 shares with $11.66 million value, up from 218,988 last quarter. American Assets Tr Inc now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 246,849 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel for retailers and end clients in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $358.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Footwear and Apparel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) stake by 38,765 shares to 237,731 valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Innovative Indl Pptys Inc stake by 11,810 shares and now owns 6,832 shares. Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) was reduced too.