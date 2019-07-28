Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Popular (BPOP) by $1.23 Million; Lone Pine Capital Raised Its Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $62.85 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,724 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 36,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 481,673 shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 161,082 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 81,545 shares to 166,985 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. MONZON GILBERTO had sold 4,000 shares worth $216,512 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 47,894 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 27,879 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% or 29 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Raging Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 680,000 shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 0.24% or 21,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 10,527 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 56,000 shares. Nicholas Prns Ltd Partnership owns 73,666 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.12% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 936,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc holds 0.07% or 288,391 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Barbara Oil holds 6,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 549 shares. 64,259 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Howe & Rusling owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 2.89% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Raymond James Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Raymond James Associate has 21,631 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life holds 3,627 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.54% or 40,600 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,995 shares.

