Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Its Olin (OLN) Position by $5.93 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 71.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 282,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 113,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 396,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 163,532 shares to 915,872 shares, valued at $79.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. Shares for $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6. The insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $4,077. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. Shares for $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability owns 62,558 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsr reported 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 19.50M shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 159 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 275,612 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 98,982 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Alps Advsr has 33,937 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 278,800 shares. Prudential owns 519,244 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 81,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co holds 53,350 shares.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 41.33% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OLN’s profit will be $75.03 million for 10.59 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,500.00% EPS growth.