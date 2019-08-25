Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Its Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Stake by $945,054; Delta Asset Management Decreased National Instrs (NATI) Holding by $435,292; Market Value Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 9,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 32,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 42,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 283,081 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 28,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 327,228 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 355,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 803,847 shares traded or 27.23% up from the average. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 9,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 204,747 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.06% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 5,626 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 44,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). M&T Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 8,840 shares. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.2% or 122,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 8,047 shares. Fund invested in 0.01% or 31,400 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0.06% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 8.71 million shares. 20,306 are owned by Etrade Management Lc. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 25,610 shares. Captrust Fin owns 2,916 shares. Broadview Advsrs Llc holds 0.59% or 48,600 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares to 657,390 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).