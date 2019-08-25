Monarch Partners Asset Management Stake in Virtusa (VRTU) Lowered by $1.52 Million; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Price Rose, Baupost Group Lowered Its Holding

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 5.03 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 28,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 130,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 159,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 382,498 shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 23,426 shares to 151,479 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 42,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2.31% or 242,162 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Brown Advisory invested in 15,020 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.1% or 290,083 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 157,921 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 9,935 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,573 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 51,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 26,663 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 9,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 105,692 shares. Frontier Lc owns 1.05M shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). 1,680 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities. Fmr Limited Com reported 2.99M shares.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.07 million for 7.04 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.