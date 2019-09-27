Monarch Partners Asset Management Stake in Realpage (RP) Has Trimmed by $441,960; Apollo Management Holdings LP Stake in Sprint (Put) (S) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 26.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 7,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 21,440 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 29,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 185,277 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 12.93 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 30/03/2018 – Wisconsin DoA: State Settles with Sprint Over Billing and Cancellation Issues; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE CEO OF SOFTBANK GROUP INTERNATIONAL; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 17/05/2018 – Sprint Launches IoT Factory for Internet of Things Solution; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sprint’s IDR at ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 6,367 shares. Portolan Mgmt Llc holds 0.76% or 120,329 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Com Nj invested in 412,467 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd stated it has 9,337 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited holds 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 330,730 shares. 11,285 were accumulated by Point72 Asset L P. Old Natl Retail Bank In accumulated 3,902 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Inc has 41,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eminence Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 126,284 shares stake. 80,607 are owned by Balyasny Asset Llc. Interest Grp stated it has 1,940 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Strengths, downside risks and submarket leaders: The state of Charlotte’s apartment market â€” and its outlook – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Interesting, But No Catalyst Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 34,355 shares to 185,450 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 11,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,739 shares, and has risen its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 51.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 615,758 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $144.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (Prn) by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 50.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pinterest, Inc.’s (NYSE:PINS) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Acorn International, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATV) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Triple-S Management’s (NYSE:GTS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 544,073 are owned by Valueworks Lc. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Longfellow Inv Mgmt Co Limited Com owns 35,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication accumulated 200 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 27,639 shares. Next Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Valley National Advisers Inc holds 132 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc invested in 11,972 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 10,898 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.12% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Duquesne Family Office Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Fin Counselors invested in 0% or 18,244 shares. 11,923 are held by Davenport Limited Liability. Gam Holdg Ag owns 28,649 shares.