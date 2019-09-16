Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised Stake in Centerstate Bk (CSFL) by $2.31 Million; As American Airls Group (AAL) Shares Declined, Shareholder U S Global Investors Decreased Stake

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 109.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 100,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 191,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 91,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 354,287 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 56.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 328,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 257,309 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, down from 585,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 7.99 million shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 37,030 shares to 456,505 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 335,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,764 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fj Cap Mgmt owns 499,000 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 3.12M shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Grp Inc Inc Inc invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton holds 76,411 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Regions Corporation has 0.47% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.81M shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Parkside Natl Bank Trust reported 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 291,700 shares. Dana Invest Advsr holds 0.1% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 91,609 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 21,285 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 1.45M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 16,278 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,363 shares to 9,619 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 497,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares.