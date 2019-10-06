Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised Providence Svc (PRSC) Stake by $1.05 Million as Share Value Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Increased Its Stake

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 74.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 131,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 75,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 7.01M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 07/03/2018 - Biogen, AbbVie's Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation -- MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 - OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 22/03/2018 - AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 -- THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 - FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck's Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 22/03/2018 - AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 - MERCK & CO'S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 08/05/2018 - J&J's Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 42.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 18,380 shares as the company's stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 61,675 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 43,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 51,531 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Veritable Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 115,045 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 117,830 shares stake. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth has 2.93% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 10,554 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 0.84% or 74,204 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability invested 2.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Groesbeck Investment Nj owns 73,707 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spears Abacus Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 7,353 shares. 985 are held by America First Inv Advsrs Limited. Capital Rech Invsts invested 2.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.38% or 120,842 shares. Paw Capital Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,000 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was bought by Schumacher Laura J. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,695 shares to 92,040 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,037 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Management LP has invested 0.03% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Principal Group Inc Incorporated has 88,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.01% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). 141 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc holds 26,959 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) or 16,630 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 24,479 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 61,675 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) or 617 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 17,202 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 282,395 shares to 113,820 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 34,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,177 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).