Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised Newpark Res (NR) Stake By $1.81 Million; Acasti Pharma – Class A (ACST) Shorts Increased By 131.15%

Acasti Pharma Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ACST) had an increase of 131.15% in short interest. ACST’s SI was 888,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 131.15% from 384,300 shares previously. With 671,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Acasti Pharma Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ACST)’s short sellers to cover ACST’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 386,772 shares traded. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has risen 338.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 338.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ACST News: 09/05/2018 – Milldam Public Relations’ Adam Waitkunas to Participate in Blockchain Panel at CAPRE’s Greater Portland Data Center Summit; 27/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma Appoints Donald Olds to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee; 14/05/2018 – Acasti Pharma Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 09/05/2018 – Milldam Public Relations’ Adam Waitkunas to Participate in Blockchain Panel at CAPRE’s Greater Portland Data Center Summit; 21/03/2018 lNAP’s Jennifer Curry, a Hosting and Managed Services Expert, to Appear at CAPRE’s Greater Chicago & Midwest Data Center Summit; 21/03/2018 – INAP’s Jennifer Curry, a Hosting and Managed Services Expert, to Appear at CAPRE’s Greater Chicago & Midwest Data Center Su; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma to Grant Underwriters Overallotment Option Equal to 16% of Addtl Units; 23/04/2018 – ACASTI PHARMA INC – EACH UNIT IN OFFERING COMPRISING ONE COMMON SHARE AND ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma: Each Unit Will Comprise One Common Share, One Common Share Purchase Warrant; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma to Use Proceeds to Further Develop CaPre, Advance Phase 3 Pgrm

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Newpark Res Inc (NR) stake by 35.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 258,335 shares as Newpark Res Inc (NR)’s stock rose 3.81%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 991,733 shares with $7.36 million value, up from 733,398 last quarter. Newpark Res Inc now has $704.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 278,331 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $174.39 million. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings.

