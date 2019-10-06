Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Wintrust Finl (WTFC) by $7.19 Million; As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Valuation Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 146.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 98,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 165,645 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, up from 67,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 303,127 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 207,091 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 32,050 shares to 31,072 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 89,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,413 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,245 shares to 29,773 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 17,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,966 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

