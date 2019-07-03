Monarch Partners Asset Management Position in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Has Upped as Shares Rose; As Colgate (CL) Share Value Rose, Holder Wendell David Associates Trimmed Its Position by $439,960

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 74,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 189,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 432,626 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 04/10: (LEDS) (NDRA) Higher; (BBBY) (CTRE) (COST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Acquires Michigan Portfolio Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 23,255 shares to 366,097 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd by 40,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,029 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $623.79 million for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive Earnings: CL Stock Pops on Q1 Beat – Investorplace.com” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CSX Corporation (CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Uber Unveils Long-Awaited IPO, Expected To Reach $100 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson owns 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,870 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.27% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,923 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 672 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Ma accumulated 10,834 shares. Bartlett Ltd Co reported 58,315 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0.02% stake. Investec Asset North America Incorporated holds 7,858 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru holds 4,170 shares. 10 owns 2.26% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 153,638 shares. 11,392 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Management Limited. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 5,195 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.01% or 33,395 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) owns 2,203 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class A by 334 shares to 5,788 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.