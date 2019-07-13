Monarch Partners Asset Management Maintains Position in Newpark Res (NR); Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Position in Schlumberger (SLB) by $325,725 as Stock Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 295,239 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,592 shares to 13,267 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montag A & Assocs has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Davis R M reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Freestone Holding Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 16,224 shares. Blackrock invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 27.91M shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone holds 207,499 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 161,478 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has 293 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.44 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 2.78M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 1.19M are owned by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. 72,566 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com. 8.36 million were accumulated by Century. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 29.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

