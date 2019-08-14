Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered James Riv Group LTD (JRVR) Position; Group One Trading LP Upped Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR) stake by 46.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 115,350 shares as James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 131,956 shares with $5.29M value, down from 247,306 last quarter. James Riv Group Ltd now has $1.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 42,257 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING

Group One Trading Lp increased Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) stake by 6277.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 10,671 shares as Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART)’s stock rose 24.59%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 10,841 shares with $604,000 value, up from 170 last quarter. Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C now has $5.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 171,768 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST

Among 7 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Integra Lifesciences has $65 highest and $50 lowest target. $60.14’s average target is -1.81% below currents $61.25 stock price. Integra Lifesciences had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) rating on Monday, March 11. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $57 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of IART in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Put) stake by 107,800 shares to 110,300 valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bhp Group Ltd (Call) stake by 39,200 shares and now owns 6,100 shares. Johnson & Johnson (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 2,157 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 5,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,871 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc. Highland Mgmt accumulated 14,071 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 6.69 million shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 13,348 shares in its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha has invested 0.15% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 81,441 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,289 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 41,099 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 119,542 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc accumulated 260,085 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 18,900 shares.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Acquires Arkis Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq:IART – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IART vs. ABMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Integra Lifesciences’ (IART) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was downgraded by Compass Point on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “James River Group Announces Management Shift – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.